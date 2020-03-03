Miami's top 4 barber shops to visit now

Looking to check out the best barber shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barber shops in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for barber shops.

March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses grew to $284,423 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $296,690, and 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Spot Barbershop

Photo: the barbershop/Yelp

First on the list is The Spot Barbershop - Coral Way. Located at 3301 Coral Way, 105C in Coral Way, the barber shop is the highest-rated barber shop in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Men's Room Barbershop

Photo: Michael O./Yelp

Next is downtown's The Men's Room Barbershop Miami, situated at 1442 N.E. Miami Place, Suite 202. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Spot Barbershop

Photo: The Spot Barbershop/Yelp

Brickell's The Spot Barbershop - Brickell, located at 117 S.W. 10th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barber shop four stars out of 91 reviews.

4. His & Hers Parlour

Photo: Ask with Brinnie/Yelp

His & Hers Parlour, a barber shop and men's hair salon in Allapattah, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3434 N.W. Seventh Ave. to see for yourself.

