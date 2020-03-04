Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

565 N.E. 68th St.



Here's a 1,164-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 565 N.E. 68th St. that's going for $1,625/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. The property is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5311 N.W. Third St. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5311 N.W. Third St. It's also listed for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

552 N.E. 61st St.

Located at 552 N.E. 61st St., here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/month.

The building has secured entry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,632/month, this 480-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a roof deck and a gym. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

237 S.W. 13th St. (Brickell)

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 237 S.W. 13th St. that's going for $1,650/month.

The building offers additional storage space and assigned parking. In the condo, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a balcony and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

