New beauty spot, Sana Skin Studio, offers clean skincare and more

Looking for a new spot to get skin care and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 167 N.W. 25th St., the new addition is called Sana Skin Studio.

According to the business's Yelp page, "We are setting new standards for the industry by standing against toxins and curating the best of clean beauty, so you can make beautiful and informed choices every time."

Sana Skin Studio offers goal-driven facials, real guidance and clean skincare. Besides facials, this spot offers treatments for acne, skin brightening and anti-aging. Also, expect to find brands like Pai Skincare, Naturopathica, Agent Nateur, HUM Nutrition and more.

Sana Skin Studio has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Anthony H., who reviewed the new spot on March 1, wrote, "My facialist, Marcia, was so knowledgeable about each and every product (all organic, no weird additives, etc.) she used on my skin. She tailored my entire Signature Facial based (super affordable at $98) around specific concerns. My skin was glowing for days!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sana Skin Studio is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

