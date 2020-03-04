New brunch spot, Victory Restaurant & Lounge, brings Southern comfort to Miami

If you've got breakfast and brunch on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival, called Victory Restaurant & Lounge, is located at 3252 N.E. First Ave., Suite 107.

Victory Restaurant & Lounge—a new venture from professional athlete turned celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon—serves up Southern comfort food in a dining area with white tablecloths, chandeliers and live DJs spinning tunes, according to the business's Facebook page.

On the menu, look for bacon and egg avocado toast, KitKat pancakes finished with vanilla whip cream and salted caramel, a churro waffle and fried chicken and fried catfish with four cheese grits and jalapeño cornbread.

Victory Restaurant & Lounge has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sirena H.., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, shared, “If you are looking to brunch different, then this is the place for you. Live DJ, people watching, dope scene and cool ambience. The food is absolutely amazing, and it's worth the wait!"

David H. wrote, "New spot to Miami with the baddest chef in the game! The mac and cheese with added crab on top was out of this world. The crab stuffed jumbo prawns were also amazing!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Victory Restaurant & Lounge is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

