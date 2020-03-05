Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $3,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 N.W. Sixth St. (Downtown)

Firs, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 100 N.W. Sixth St. It's listed for $3,345/month for its 1,314 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

335 S. Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,416-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 335 S. Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $3,400/month.

You can expect carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the condo. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

888 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 888 Biscayne Blvd. It's also listed for $3,400/month.

The building offers outdoor space, a gym and garage parking. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry in the unit. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Located at 55 S.W. Ninth St., here's an income-restricted studio apartment that's listed for $3,400/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2020 N. Bayshore Drive

Here's a 1,215-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2020 N. Bayshore Drive that's going for $3,400/month.

Building amenities include a gym and an elevator. The unit also has a balcony and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

