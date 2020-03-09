Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $2,824/month, this 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest First Avenue (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest First Avenue. It's listed for $2,830/month for its 1,314 square feet.

The building has garage parking. The unit also offers a balcony and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,850/month, this 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 801 S. Miami Ave.

The building features garage parking and a gym. The unit also includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2411 S.W. Ninth Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,459-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 2411 S.W. Ninth Ave. that's also going for $2,850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and outdoor space. The unit also features a dishwasher. Cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.