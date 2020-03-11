Miami gets a new bar: Negroni

Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., the newcomer is called Negroni.

Expect craft cocktails including the Love Manhattan and a New Fashioned, which features cognac. Food offerings here include sushi. This spot also offers brunch on Sundays.

The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rachel L. added, “I thought Negroni was pretty good! I hope it will end up being my go-to spot. We ended up getting the Argentinian Bordeaux bottle of wine in lieu of cocktails and it ended up being excellent. ”

And Antoine M. wrote, "The place is excellent! The bartender was friendly. Five stars for the food and excellent service!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Negroni is open from 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.

