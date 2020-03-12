Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed for $2,014/month for its 650 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

The building boasts a gym and a roof deck. In the residence, you'll find a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

Northeast 32nd Street

Next, check out this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Northeast 32nd Street. It's listed for $2,022/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. The unit also comes with a deck. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Located at 3760 Bird Road, here's a 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,023/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1420 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Listed at $2,030/month, this 1,146-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1420 N.W. 14th Ave.

The building boasts an elevator. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

90 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 90 S.W. Third St. It's listed for $2,050/month for its 846 square feet.

The apartment comes furnished and has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

