Miami's top 3 music venues, ranked

Looking to check out the best music venues around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.

Now is an ideal time to catch up on the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at bars and lounges tends to climb in March in the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area bars and lounges last year rose by 26% in March over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Lagniappe

Photo: amber l./Yelp

First on the list is Lagniappe. Located at 3425 N.E. Second Ave., the music venue, wine bar and traditional American spot is the highest-rated music venue in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 892 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Wharf Miami

Photo: The Wharf Miami/Yelp

Next up is Little Havana's The Wharf Miami, situated at 114 S.W. North River Drive. With four stars out of 524 reviews on Yelp, the music venue, pop-up restaurant and cocktail bar has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Churchill's

Photo: James L./Yelp

Little Haiti's Churchill's, located at 5501 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue and bar four stars out of 204 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.