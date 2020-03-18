New Shenandoah Portuguese spot Braga Portuguese Restaurant opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Portuguese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 1401 S.W. 22nd St. in Shenandoah, the newcomer is called Braga Portuguese Restaurant.

This spot offers a $14.99 executive lunch menu from noon-4 p.m. Look for the stew fish and shellfish among the offerings. You'll also find cod with cream on the menu.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Braga Portuguese Restaurant has already made a good impression.

Natalie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 14, wrote, "This is an absolute must-visit here in Miami! The food is delicious and the service is great. If you haven't come yet, make it happen!"

And Francesco A. wrote, "Perfect! I'd never had authentic Portuguese food in Miami until now."

Braga Portuguese Restaurant is now open from noon-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, so swing on by to take a peek.

