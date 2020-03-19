Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $4,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $4,150/month, this 1,544-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

The condo, which comes furnished, has a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $4,156/month for its 1,142 square feet.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The unit also offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3 Grove Isle Drive (Fair Isle)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,642-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3 Grove Isle Drive that's going for $4,200/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1100 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1100 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $4,200/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2486 S.W. 16th St. (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,998-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 2486 S.W. 16th St. that's also going for $4,200/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

