Miami's top 4 delis, ranked

Wondering where to find the best delis near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Consumers in the Miami area tend to spend more in March at food and beverage shops than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Daily transactions at Miami-area food and beverage shops rose to 7,875 for the metro area in March of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Pastrami Joint

Photo: jason p./Yelp

First on the list is The Pastrami Joint. Located at 370 N.E. 75th St. in Little River, the deli and pop-up restaurant, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated deli in Miami, boasting five stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp.

2. Buena Vista Deli

Photo: ciri d./Yelp

Next up is the Buena Vista Deli, situated at 4590 N.E. Second Ave. With four stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp, the deli and French spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Salumeria 104

Photo: salumeria 104/Yelp

Salumeria 104, located at 3451 N.E. First Ave., Suite #104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli, wine bar and Italian spot four stars out of 355 reviews.

4. Vinaigrette Sub Shop

Photo: kathy l./Yelp

The Vinaigrette Sub Shop, a deli and Italian spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 159 E. Flagler St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.