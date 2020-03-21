The 4 best Colombian spots in Miami

Craving Colombian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Colombian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Miami-area consumers tend to spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Amazonica

First on the list is Amazonica. Located at 5030 N.E. Second Ave., Shop 401 in the Little Haiti, the Colombian spot, which offers shaved ice and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated Colombian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Cielo By Juan Manuel Barrientos

Next is Brickell's El Cielo by Juan Manuel Barrientos, situated at 31 S.E. Fifth St. With four stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian and New American spot, offering desserts and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Manantial Market Place

Flagami's Manantial Market Place, located at 6778 W. Flagler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and Colombian spot 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

4. Rincón Antioqueño Restaurant

Rincón Antioqueño Restaurant, a Colombian spot in Flagami, is another go-to, with four stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6521 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

