Coronavirus won’t stop South Florida choir from performing beautiful music.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – In a time where meetings, gatherings, and practices are being canceled due to the coronavirus, a South Florida choir is using technology to bring a little joy to the world.

The Children’s Voice Chorus is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire change in youth through music and education. By using the video conferencing platform, “Zoom,” and a little editing magic, the group created a “virtual choir” to perform “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel.

The group then posted the video to Youtube in an attempt to spread some happiness during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Children's Voice Choir backs up Yolanda Adams at Super Bowl LIV (WPLG)

The group recently had the opportunity to perform at Super Bowl LIV, singing backup to Yolanda Adams. Still, because of the coronavirus, they aren’t sure when their next performance will be.

“A choral program absolutely changed my life. I wholeheartedly believe in what music education can do to change someone’s life,” says The Children’s Voice Chorus founder, Jamie Sutta. “It’s something that I feel really passionate about, and it completely changed my life around, and I hope it can do that for others.”

The group plans to continue the virtual choir and put more music out there for as long as it takes until they can be together again. If you’d like to donate to this non-profit that is being affected negatively by the coronavirus like so many others, click here.