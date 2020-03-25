Here are Miami's top 3 Polynesian spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Polynesian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Polynesian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Miami-area consumers historically spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Ono Poké Shop

Photo: Molly B./Yelp

First on the list is Ono Poké Shop. Located at 2320 N. Miami Ave., the Japanese and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest-rated Polynesian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crazy Poke

Photo: Crazy Poke/Yelp

Next up is Crazy Poke, situated at 161 S.E. First. With 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and seafood, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Esotico Miami

Photo: esotico miami/Yelp

Esotico Miami, located at 1600 N.E. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and Hawaiian spot four stars out of 57 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.