The 4 best gluten-free spots in Miami

Looking for a yummy gluten-free meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants climbed to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Plant Miami

photo: plant miami/yelp

First on the list is Plant Miami. Located at 105 N.E. 24th St., the vegan, kosher and gluten-free spot is the highest-rated gluten-free restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp.

2. Manna Life Food

photo: michelle c./yelp

Next up is Manna Life Food, situated at 80 N.E. Second Ave.. With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering juices and smoothies and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bunnie Cakes

photo: stephanie f./yelp

Bunnie Cakes, located at 2322 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, vegan and gluten-free spot four stars out of 424 reviews.

4. Love Life Cafe

photo: diego t./yelp

Love Life Cafe, a gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2616 N.W. Fifth Ave. to see for yourself.

