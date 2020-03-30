Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

Listed at $2,928/month, this 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 252 N.W. 25th St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a resident lounge and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

770 Claughton Island Drive (Brickell)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 770 Claughton Island Drive. It's listed for $2,950/month.

Building amenities include a resident lounge and a gym. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

31 S.E. Fifth St. (Brickell)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 31 S.E. Fifth St. that's also going for $2,950/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll see a balcony. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,950/month, this 1-square-foot studio apartment is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also includes a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 55 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $2,950/month.

The building boasts a gym, assigned parking and concierge service. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

