Here are Miami's top 3 yoga spots

1. Inhale Miami

First on the list is Inhale Miami. Located at 6310 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the meditation center, yoga and performing arts spot is the highest-rated yoga spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sol Yoga

Next up is Sol Yoga, situated at 48 N.W. 25th St., Suite 104. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ahana Yoga

The Little Haiti's Ahana Yoga, located at 3806 N.E. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 18 reviews.

