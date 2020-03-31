The 4 best spots to score soul food in Miami

Looking to sample the best soul food around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Miami-area buyers usually spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. World Famous House of Mac

Photo: World Famous House of Mac/Yelp

First on the list is World Famous House of Mac. Located at 2055 N.W. Second Ave., the New American spot, which offers soul food and chicken wings, is the highest-rated soul food spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 846 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lil Greenhouse Grill

Photo: Lil Greenhouse grill/Yelp

Next is Overtown's Lil Greenhouse Grill, situated at 1300 N.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, serving soul food and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. MLK Restaurant

Photo: renzo i./Yelp

Liberty City's MLK Restaurant, located at 5931 N. W. 17th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score soul food and more four stars out of 55 reviews.

4. Conch It Up Soul Food

Photo: Conch It Up Soul Food/Yelp

Conch It Up Soul Food, a spot to score seafood and soul food in Liberty City, is another go-to, with four stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4507 N.W. 17th Ave. to see for yourself.

