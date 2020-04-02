Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Biscayne Boulevard

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,709/month, this 491-square-foot studio apartment is located at Biscayne Boulevard.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2601 N.W. 16 Street Road (Flagami)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 895-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2601 N.W. 16 Street Road. It's listed for $1,748/month.

The building features secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

121 S.W. 51st Ave. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,750/month, this 1,193-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 121 S.W. 51st Ave.

The building boasts a business center and outdoor space. The residence also includes a dishwasher, a balcony and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1690 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1690 S.W. 27th Ave. It's also listed for $1,750/month.

In the condo, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking and a gym. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.