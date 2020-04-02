Here are Miami's top 3 sportswear spots

Shopping for sportswear items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sportswear spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for sportswear.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $855,533 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. MSM Fight Shop

First on the list is MSM Fight Shop. Located at 115 S.E. First Ave. downtown, the sportswear spot is the highest-rated sportswear spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

2. City Bikes

Next up is City Bikes, situated at 2801 Biscayne Blvd. With four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, shoe store and sportswear spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Go Run

Brickell's Go Run - Brickell, located at 120 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shoe store and sportswear spot four stars out of 19 reviews.

