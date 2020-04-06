Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Listed at $3,045/month, this 1,324-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 340 S.E. Third St.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

45 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 45 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $3,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a resident lounge, assigned parking and a gym. In the unit, you'll see a balcony and quartz countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Here's a 1,090-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2500 Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $3,052/month.

In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Listed at $3,100/month, this 1,389-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

The building boasts a gym and garage parking. You can also expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

495 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,035-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 495 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $3,100/month.

The building features garage parking. The unit comes furnished and has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

