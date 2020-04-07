Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $2,105/month, this 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

2425 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,241-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2425 S.W. 27th Ave. that's going for $2,150/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, central heating and a walk-in closet in the condo. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2101 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2101 Brickell Ave. It's also listed for $2,150/month.

The building includes a gym. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Northeast 29th Street and Biscayne Boulevard

Located at Northeast 29th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/month.

The apartment features a walk-in closet and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

79 S.W. 12th St. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 79 S.W. 12th St.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a business center. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

