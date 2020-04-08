Here are Miami's top 4 Mediterranean spots

Looking for a tasty Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Consumers in the Miami area usually spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Photo: Sheila P./Yelp

First on the list is Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Located at 4312 N.E. Second Ave. in the Little Haiti, the Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,704 reviews on Yelp

2. Cafe Roval

Photo: Cafe Roval/Yelp

Next is Cafe Roval, situated at 5808 N.E. Fourth Court. With 4.5 stars out of 795 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean spot and venue/event space, serving seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Taula Fresh Cut Mediterranean Food

Photo: Katerine C./Yelp

Downtown's Taula Fresh Cut Mediterranean Food, located at 1657 N. Miami Ave., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews.

4. Meraki Greek Bistro

Photo: Amanda S./Yelp

Meraki Greek Bistro, a Greek spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 497 Yelp reviews. Head over to 142 S.E. First Ave. to see for yourself.

