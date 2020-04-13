Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

458 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 458 S.W. 10th St. that's going for $1,445/month.

You can expect central air conditioning and a renovated kitchen in the condo. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2475 N.W. 16th Street Road (Flagami)

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2475 N.W. 16th Street Road. It's listed for $1,449/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2734 Bird Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 2734 Bird Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,450/month.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5077 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 5077 N.W. Seventh St. It's also listed for $1,450/month for its 687 square feet.

The unit features in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3410 Coral Way (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 487-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3410 Coral Way that's going for $1,450/month.

In the condo, expect to find in-unit laundry, a balcony and central heating. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.