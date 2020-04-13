Here are Miami's top 3 Indian spots

Craving Indian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bombay Darbar

Photo: Bombay Darbar/Yelp

First on the list is Bombay Darbar. Located at 2901 Florida Ave., the Indian spot is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 995 reviews on Yelp.

2. Swagat Indian Kitchen

Photo: Swagat Indian Kitchen/Yelp

Next is downtown's Swagat Indian Kitchen, situated at 900 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 101 B. With 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ayesha Fine Dining - Midtown

Photo: Kavya M./Yelp

Ayesha Fine Dining - Midtown, an Indian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 120 Buena Vista Blvd. to see for yourself.

