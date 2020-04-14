The 4 best spots to score tacos in Miami

Got a hankering for tacos?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top taco spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Miami-area shoppers usually spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing plan. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants climbed to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Caja Caliente

Photo: Molly B./Yelp

First on the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated taco spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

Photo: Erica C./Yelp

Next is Little Havana's Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, situated at 1961 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tacomiendo

Photo: Rebekah L./Yelp

Tacomiendo, located at 2600 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score tacos and more 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews.

4. Pilo's Street Tacos

Photo: Sarah C./Yelp

Pilo's Street Tacos, a spot to score tacos and more in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 246 Yelp reviews. Head over to 28 S.W. 11th St. to see for yourself.

