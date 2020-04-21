Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,605/month, this 973-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

The unit offers a deck and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $2,606/month for its 1,199 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7950 N.E. Bayshore Court

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7950 N.E. Bayshore Court that's going for $2,616/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking and a gym. This spot is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 970-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $2,628/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,648/month, this 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Southeast Third Street.

The building boasts garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

