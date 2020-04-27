Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1752 N.W. First St. (Little Havana)

Listed at $1,125/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1752 N.W. First St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate granite countertops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

53 N.E. 49th St. (Little Haiti)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 53 N.E. 49th St. It's also listed for $1,125/month.

The building features secured entry. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

3881 W. Flagler St. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Located at 3881 W. Flagler St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2350 N.E. 135th St. (Overtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2350 N.E. 135th St. It's also listed for $1,150/month for its 790 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony and carpeted floors. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

2701 N.W. First Ave.

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 2701 N.W. First Ave. that's going for $1,150/month.

In the apartment, expect to see air conditioning and a renovated kitchen. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

