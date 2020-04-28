Miami's top 4 pet stores, ranked

Wondering where to find the best pet stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pet stores in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for pet stores.

Shoppers in the Miami area usually spend more in April at pet services than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area pet services grew to $133,852 for the metro area in April of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pet Supermarket

Photo: Carmen Gabriela V./Yelp

Pet Supermarket, a member of the chain located at 2720 S. Dixie Highway, Suite A, is the highest-rated pet store in Miami, with Yelpers giving the pet store four stars out of 34 reviews.

2. Wynwood Dog Food Co.

Photo: Wynwood Dog Food Co./Yelp

Wynwood Dog Food Co., a pet store, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2561 N. Miami Ave. to see for yourself.

3. D'luxe Dog Pet Concierge & Boutique

Photo: Karen K./Yelp

Downtown, check out D'luxe Dog Pet Concierge & Boutique, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pet store and pet boarding and grooming spot at 1717 N. Bayshore Drive, Suite 140.

4. The Pet Mode

Photo: Lyle C./Yelp

Last but not least, there's The Pet Mode, a local favorite with four stars out of 31 reviews. Stop by 6665 Biscayne Blvd. to hit up the pet store and pet sitting and grooming spot the next time you want to pamper your pet.

