The 4 best paddleboarding spots in Miami

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top paddleboarding spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for paddleboarding.

1. Virginia Key Outdoor Center

First on the list is Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Located at 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy, the paddleboarding, rafting/kayaking and bike rental spot is the highest-rated paddleboarding spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kustom Charters

Next up is Kustom Charters, situated at 1635 N. Bayshore Drive. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the paddleboarding, boat tour and boat charter spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sailboards Miami

Sailboards Miami, located at 1 Rickenbacker Cswy. at the Hobie Island Beach Park, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the rafting/kayaking, paddleboarding and surfing spot 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

4. iPaddleMiami

iPaddleMiami, a paddleboarding, rafting/kayaking and tour spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1275 N.E. 79th St. to see for yourself.

