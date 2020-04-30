Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1900 S.W. Eighth St. (Little Havana)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,819/month, this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1900 S.W. Eighth St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $1,820/month for its 556 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 N.W. Sixth St. (Downtown)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 646-square-foot studio apartment at 100 N.W. Sixth St. that's going for $1,825/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a dishwasher. The building includes garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1762 N.W. 15th St. (Allapattah)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1762 N.W. 15th St. It's also listed for $1,825/month.

You'll get on-site laundry as a building amenity. The listing also promises air conditioning in the apartment. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1757 N. Bayshore Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1757 N. Bayshore Drive that's going for $1,840/month.

Building amenities include a resident lounge and a gym. The listing also promises a deck in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.