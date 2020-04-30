Mother’s Day is more than just an event in May

Are you such a big fan of Mother’s Day that you wish you could celebrate it more than just once a year?

Well, as long as you're willing to travel, you could accomplish just that.

While the second Sunday in May is the most common day Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world -- the United States and Canada are two of 96 countries to celebrate Mother’s Day that day -- other countries honor their mothers during other days and months.

Here's a look at when other notable countries celebrate the holiday.

Norway

The Scandinavian country is the first country to celebrate Mother’s Day during the calendar year, doing so the second Sunday of every February.

Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia

These three are among 20 countries that celebrate Mother’s Day on International Women’s Day, which is March 8.

United Kingdom, Ireland, Nigeria

These countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of Lent, or “Mothering Sunday.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq

Along with 16 other countries, these nations have their Mother’s Day on March 21, the same day as the spring equinox.

Portugal and Spain

Mother’s Day is celebrated in May in these countries, but on the first Sunday of the month.

Mexico

In Mexico, Mother’s Day is recognized every May 10.

Israel

May 22 is the annual Mother’s Day in Israel.

France, Dominican Republic, Sweden

The last Sunday of May is when these countries celebrate Mother’s Day. In France, it is the first Sunday of June if Pentecost falls on last Sunday of May.

South Sudan

The second Sunday of June is when Mother’s Day is celebrated in this African nation.

Costa Rica

A vacation paradise, Costa Rica celebrates Mother’s Day on Aug. 15.

Argentina

This South American nation observes Mother’s Day on the third Sunday of October.

Russia

The world’s largest country celebrates Mother’s Day the last Sunday of November.

So, we’ll ask all the mothers out there: If there were a month you’d love the most to celebrate your big day, which would it be? Let us know in the comments below.