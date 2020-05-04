Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8961 S.W. 142nd Ave.

Listed at $1,307/month, this 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8961 S.W. 142nd Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10605 Hammocks Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10605 Hammocks Blvd. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 625 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

9300 S.W. 137th Ave.

Here's a 456-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9300 S.W. 137th Ave. that's going for $1,325/month.

Expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

950 N.W. 214th St. (Walden)

Located at 950 N.W. 214th St., here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,330/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher. The building has secured entry, assigned parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

15280 S.W. 104th St.

Listed at $1,335/month, this 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15280 S.W. 104th St.

The building offers secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

