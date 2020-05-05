Explore the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Alameda/West Flagler neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Alameda/West Flagler has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese spot to a Cuban eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Alameda/West Flagler, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chop Suey International Restaurant

photo: carmen gabriela v./yelp

Topping the list is the Chinese spot Chop Suey International Restaurant. Located at 90 S.W. 27th Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp. You'll find hot and sour soup and tofu soup among the soup selections on the menu.

2. Versailles Restaurant

photo: yunying z./yelp

Next up is the Cuban and Latin American spot Versailles Restaurant, offering coffee and tea and more, situated at 3555 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 4,643 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the roast pork Cuban style among the family specials. This dish is available to go and feeds up to five people.

3. Sweet Dogs

Photo: oanh m./Yelp

Popcorn shop and traditional American spot Sweet Dogs, which offers hot dogs and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4749 S.W. Eighth St., 4.5 stars out of 674 reviews. Look for the Mr. Chill dog on the menu. it comes with beef chili, cheddar cheese and onions.

4. Taqueria Viva México

Photo: juan g./Yelp

Taqueria Viva México, a Mexican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 433 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2516 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself. In the mood for something different? Try the lengua taco, which features pork tongue, cilantro, onions and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.