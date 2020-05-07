Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

950 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed for $2,950/month, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 950 Brickell Bay Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a resident lounge, a business center and a gym. The apartment also includes stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

31 S.E. Fifth St. (Brickell)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 31 S.E. Fifth St. that's also going for $2,950/month.

Expect to find a balcony in the furnished condo. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2843 S. Bayshore Drive

Next, check out this 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 2843 S. Bayshore Drive. It's listed for $2,950/month.

Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll see a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,950/month, this 1-square-foot studio apartment is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

The building boasts garage parking. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1155 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 1155 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,950/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry and granite countertops. The building features garage parking and a gym. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

