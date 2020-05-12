The 4 best spots to score comfort food in Miami

Need more comfort food in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comfort food spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Jar + Fork

Photo: Yuni P./Yelp

First on the list is Jar + Fork. Located at 270 E. Flagler St. downtown, the spot to score juices, smoothies and comfort food is the highest-rated comfort food spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp.

2. Organic Bites

Photo: Carlos T./Yelp

Next is Organic Bites, situated at 7010 Biscayne Blvd. With four stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and juices and smoothies, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. KOW Restaurant

Photo: An P./Yelp

KOW Restaurant, located at 14429 S.W. 42nd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score comfort food and more 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews.

4. Negroni

Photo: Mark G./Yelp

Negroni, a bar and sushi bar that offers comfort food and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3201 Buena Vista Blvd. to see for yourself.

