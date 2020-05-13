Check out the 4 top spots in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Little Havana has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Cuban spot to an ice cream shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Little Havana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. El Exquisito

Photo: hanyi q./Yelp

Topping the list is the Cuban spot El Exquisito. Located at 1510 S.W. Eighth St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 559 reviews on Yelp. Per Yelp, popular dishes here include fried pork chunks, skirt steak and more.

2. Paseo Catracho

Photo: Patty H./Yelp

Next up is the Honduran and New American spot Paseo Catracho, situated at 824 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Yelpers list carne asada and baleadas among the most popular offerings here.

3. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: Elene S./Yelp

Azucar Ice Cream Company, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1503 S.W. Eighth St., 4.5 stars out of 932 reviews. This spot's extensive list of signature flavors includes balsamic strawberry, Guinness chocolate, key lime pie and more.

4. Doce Provisions

Photo: melissa r./Yelp

Doce Provisions, a Cuban, breakfast/brunch and Latin American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 661 Yelp reviews. Head over to 541 S.W. 12th Ave. to see for yourself. Look for the short rib burger and the ahi tuna toast on the lunch menu.

