Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2441 S.W. 31st Ave. (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2441 S.W. 31st Ave.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances. The building boasts secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

13841 S.W. 90th Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 13841 S.W. 90th Ave. It's also listed for $1,525/month for its 1,000 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. You can also expect a renovated kitchen, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

795 N.E. Bayshore Court

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 795 N.E. Bayshore Court that's going for $1,525/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4250 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 4250 Biscayne Blvd., here's a 472-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,525/month.

Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

9051 S.W. 122nd Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 9051 S.W. 122nd Ave. It's listed for $1,530/month for its 757 square feet.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.