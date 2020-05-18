Miami's 4 best spots to score affordable Chinese eats

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Chinese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. China Express

Photo: Darlene O./Yelp

Topping the list is China Express. Located at 5748 W. Flagler St. in Flagami, the Chinese spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Chinese restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Raul M. noted, "Their menu is split between favorite Chinese and Japanese dishes, including sushi. Popular dishes include the General Tso's chicken, beef with broccoli and the always-in-demand honey chicken. But, don't shy away from ordering the myriad of specialties on their menu. I like to try one new dish each month to surprise myself!"

2. Mekong II

Photo: bonnie c./Yelp

Next is Mekong II, situated at 11274 S.W. 137th Ave. With four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Josette S., who reviewed Mekong II on May 5, wrote, "For a quick Chinese fix, this is the spot. Their delivery is always on time, if not early. My go-to is their house special soup. Packed with veggies, wonton and mixed meat and seafood, this is filling and yummy. The broth is pretty good. The shrimp rolls are also delicious, and I highly recommend them."

3. #1 Wok

Photo: Samuel M./Yelp

#1 Wok, located at 2617 S.W. 147th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Chinese spot four stars out of 38 reviews.

Yelp can offer more information on #1 Wok, which was founded by owner Kezhi Shi in 2002.

Yelper Maya D. wrote, "Wow, I stumbled upon this restaurant while in the area. The best Chinese food I've had since living in South Florida! I ordered the shrimp and broccoli with vegetable lo mein and rice...fresh and tasty and a lot of food for the price."

4. Casa Chan Restaurant

Photo: Casa Chan Restaurant/Yelp

Casa Chan Restaurant, a Latin American and Chinese spot in Alameda - West Flagler, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2901 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

Yelp has more information on Casa Chan Restaurant. The family business bills itself as "the only Chinese-Honduran restaurant in Southern Florida," according to its Yelp page.

Yelper Monika K. shared, "I love this place! Whenever I am craving Chinese food, I always go to Casa Chan. The Honduran chop suey is the best."

