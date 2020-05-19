Here are Miami's top 3 Brazilian spots

Looking for a yummy Brazilian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Brazilian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Steak Brasil Churrascaria

Photo: steak brasil churrascaria/Yelp

First on the list is Downtown's Steak Brasil Churrascaria. Located at 190 S.E. First Ave., the steakhouse and Brazilian spot, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated Brazilian restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 381 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is El Toro Loco Churrascaria Pinecrest Food Truck, situated at 6603 S. Dixie Highway. With four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Camila's Restaurant

Photo: Camila's Restaurant/Yelp

Downtown's Camila's Restaurant, located at 129 S.E. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Brazilian spot four stars out of 79 reviews.

3. El Toro Loco Churrascaria

Photo: el toro loco churrascaria/Yelp

El Toro Loco Churrascaria, a steakhouse, food truck and Brazilian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7201 N.W. 36th St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.