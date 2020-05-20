New spot, Indian Gate Restaurant, opens its doors in Southwest Coconut Grove

A new Indian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3250 S. Dixie Highway in Southwest Coconut Grove, the fresh arrival is called Indian Gate Restaurant.

Drop by this food truck and choose from more than 100 items including vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers, tandoori and biryani dishes and 15 types of bread and naan.

Menu options range from masala french fries and vegetarian dal tadka (yellow lentil soup) to butter chicken and shrimp tandoori. Thirsty? Try the masala tea or mango lassi.

Indian Gate Restaurant has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Adam L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, wrote, "I have been here twice so far and have tried the garlic butter naan, vindaloo and vegetable biryani. Absolutely delicious Indian food at great prices!"

Yelper Adam C. wrote, "Stop reading this right now and go there. Seriously, you have to try this place! Everything we had—three vegetarian dishes, vegetarian samosa and naan—was out of control good!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Indian Gate Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.– 11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.-–11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

