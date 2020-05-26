Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $3,026/month, this 1,284-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $3,045/month for its 1,324 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

851 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,294-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 851 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $3,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

8215 S.W. 72nd Ave.

Next, check out this 1,266-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 8215 S.W. 72nd Ave. It's listed for $3,052/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Located at 455 N.E. 24th St., here's a 1,245-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,070/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

