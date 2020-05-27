Check out the 4 top spots in Downtown Miami

Spending time in Downtown Miami? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean spot to a Peruvian eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit Downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taula Fresh Cut Mediterranean Food

Photo: Alex L./Yelp

Topping the list is the Mediterranean spot Taula Fresh Cut Mediterranean Food. Located at 1657 N. Miami Ave., Suite E, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.

Patrons will find beef, lamb and chicken among the main dishes on the menu.

2. Pollos Y Jarras

Photo: Han M./Yelp

Next up is the Peruvian spot Pollos Y Jarras, situated at 115 N.E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 751 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the sausage and chicken yuca sticks among the offerings here.

3. Toro Toro

Photo: Jacqueline m./Yelp

Steakhouse, tapas bar and cocktail bar Toro Toro is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 100 Chopin Plaza, 4.5 stars out of 1,030 reviews. Look for the fried Brussels sprouts and oyster mushrooms among the available side dishes on the menu.

4. CVI.CHE 105

Photo: Chloe s./Yelp

CVI.CHE 105, a Peruvian spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 3,833 Yelp reviews. Head over to 105 N.E. Third Ave. to see for yourself. You'll find a variety of fish options here, along with both shrimp and octopus.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.