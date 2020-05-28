Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3101 N.E. First Ave. NE

Listed at $3,315/month, this 1,212-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3101 N.E. First Ave. NE.

The unit offers a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

3900 Biscayne Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3900 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $3,319/month for its 973 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,176-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3760 Bird Road that's going for $3,388/month.

Look for a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

2020 N. Bayshore Drive

Next, check out this 1,135-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2020 N. Bayshore Drive. It's listed for $3,400/month.

The building has garage parking. The unit also includes a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

650 N.E. 32nd St.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment located at 650 N.E. 32nd St. It's also listed for $3,400/month for its 1 square feet.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

