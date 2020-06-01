Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8215 S.W. 72nd Ave.

Listed at $2,812/month, this 1,095-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8215 S.W. 72nd Ave.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building includes secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2700 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 2700 S.W. 27th Ave. It's listed for $2,827/month for its 1,102 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service and package service. The residence comes furnished and has stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Here's a 1,037-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 455 N.E. 24th St. that's going for $2,840/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts secured entry, garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

481 N.E. 29th St.

Located at 481 N.E. 29th St., here's a 944-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,850/month.

The apartment comes furnished and has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

121 N.E. 34th St.

Listed at $2,850/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 121 N.E. 34th St.

The building includes garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

