Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1550 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $1,715/month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1550 Brickell Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building include offers assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9357 S.W. 77th Ave.

Here's a 921-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9357 S.W. 77th Ave. that's going for $1,718/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a balcony and a dishwasher. The building comes with a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1475 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Next, check out this 1,127-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1475 N.W. 14th Ave. It's listed for $1,719/month.

The building offers an elevator. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

13770 S.W. 143rd St.

Located at 13770 S.W. 143rd St., here's a 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,725/month.

In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building offers a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2121 N. Bayshore Drive

Listed at $1,725/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 2121 N. Bayshore Drive.

The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the condo, you can expect a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

