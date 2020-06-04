Senior Spotlight: 8 Broward students awarded for academic excellence

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As part of our Salute to the Class of 2020, Local10 has been sharing the inspiring stories of South Florida high school seniors. We continue by recognizing the achievements of eight outstanding students who earned scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The following students are National Merit Corporate-sponsored Scholarship winners:

Angela Li, Cypress Bay High School

Douglas Sandler, Cypress Bay High School

Michael Sun, Cypress Bay High School

Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, residents of communities the company serves, or finalists who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation also named five Broward County Public Schools seniors recipients of the National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. They are:

Javier Pratdesaba, Everglades High School

Hannah Quintal, Nova High School

Kam Cheun, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Talia Rumsky, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Karan Villancio-Wolter, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

This week, National Merit College-sponsored Scholarship winners were announced. More will be named July 13.

With the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.