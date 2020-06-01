Class of 2020 spotlight: Trisha Taluy knows from experience how to focus on the positive

MIAMI – As part of our salute to the Class of 2020, Local 10 is sharing the stories of outstanding high school seniors who have shown incredible resolve throughout their education and during the current crisis. Today, we bring you the story of Trisha Taluy.

Trisha Taluy, 18, BioTECH High School

Her day began bright and early. It had to. Taluy needed to get ready for the 23-mile journey from her home in downtown Miami to her high school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

She would take a bus and then the Metrorail. On her way back home, she’d do it all over again.

She didn’t mind. Taluy is familiar with “toughing it out.”

Her grandparents raised her and her younger sister in a low-income home. She worked part-time after school to help with household expenses.

At BioTECH, Taluy was part of the rigorous Conservation Biology Magnet Program. She mentored and served as the president of the Women of Tomorrow Club. She maintained a 3.8 GPA, which coupled with her other academic achievements and her many extracurricular activities, earned her various scholarships and acceptance to eight universities.

Taluy chose to attend St. Leo University in Central Florida, where she will study computer science.

Her vision for the remainder of 2020: “The future has always been bright. I was taught never to look back at the past or remember the negative.”