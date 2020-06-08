Miami's 3 best spots to score cheap breakfast and brunch eats

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture the next time you're on the hunt.

1. Atlantis Cafe

Photo: Choo N./Yelp

Topping the list is Atlantis Cafe. Located at 12 N.W. First St. in Downtown Miami, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive breakfast and brunch restaurant in Miami, boasting five stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jenni F. wrote, "This is a small cafe in Downtown Miami that serves really good breakfast! It's a mostly Hispanic cafe, but it also has some American breakfast items."

Yelper Sam D. added, "The top favorite item we ordered was the Atlantis omelet sandwich. It was super yummy! And it was layered with bacon and sausage...so good! The smoothies were made from real fruit and were also really good."

2. Cafe Villa Clara

Photo: MastaChai/Yelp

Next up is Cafe Villa Clara, situated at 10523 S.W. 109th Court. With four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Sam S. noted, "The Cafe Villa Clara has some of the best croquetas in Miami. Luckily, I live right nearby. The employees are also very friendly, and although there's a bit of a language barrier, they make it very easy!"

Yelper Jenny Q. V. wrote, "I've been for breakfast...egg and ham tostada and cafe con leche. The lady at the window is nice, and service is great. It's a bit hidden, but once you know it's there, it's a great place to go in the morning to pick up or eat in."

3. Empanada Harry's Bakery and Cafe

Photo: Diane R./Yelp

Empanada Harry's Bakery and Cafe, located at 4009 S.W. 152nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery and Venezuelan and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews.

Yelper Jorge M. wrote, "Great homemade empanadas made with love in West Kendall. Small shop located in a strip mall with plenty of parking. They have various types of empanadas from different countries made in house. They also serve breakfast in the morning and have empanadas of the month."

Yelper Valentina D. added, "Great empanadas! Great service! Lots of specialty empanadas that taste great. Other very good menu items for weekend brunch."

